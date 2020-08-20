Prime accused in builder murder case arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested the prime accused in the murder of a Juhu-based builder and claimed he was given a Rs 5 lakh contract to commit the crime. Sleuths of the Crime Branch Unit IX arrested the prime accused in the case, identified as Nadeem Naushad Sheikh, an official said.

During interrogation, Nadeem revealed that the prime conspirator,Abdul Rehman Abdul Latif Sheikh alias Sonu, had given him Rs 5 lakh contract to kill builder Abdul Munaf Sheikh, a resident of suburban Juhu, the official said. Sonu, who had financial disputes with builder Munaf, has already been arrested by the Juhu police, he added.

On Monday early morning, Munaf, founder and chairman of Al-Sofi group, were killed brutally outside a masjid in suburban Andheri, police have said. He was attacked by a man armed with a sharp-edged weapon, who stabbed him multiple times and slit his throat, they have said.

The attacker was later identified as Nadeem, the police have said. Munaf, in a letter written to the joint commissioner of police in January this year, had claimed he faced threat to his life from Sonu and his associates, the official added.