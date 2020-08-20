Satya Pal Malik sworn in as new Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik was on Wednesday sworn in as the 19th Governor of Meghalaya during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here. Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder administered the oath of office and secrecy to Malik in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his cabinet colleagues.

Malik succeeded Tathagata Roy whose five-year tenure ended in May. A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Tuesday said Malik, Governor of Goa, is transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.