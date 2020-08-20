6 arrested in Haryana with smack worth Rs 1 crores, 270 kg ganja

Six people have been arrested after smack worth Rs 1 crores, and 270-kilogram ganja (cannabis) were recovered from them in separate incidents in Rohtak and Jind, Haryana Police said. In yet another crackdown on drug peddlers, Haryana Police, in separate incidents, have recovered 1 kg 400 gram smack and 270 kg ganja (cannabis) in Rohtak and Jind districts. Six persons were also arrested in connection with these cases.

While giving this information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that Acting on a tip-off that four persons were attempting to smuggle drugs in two cars in Rohtak, police established a naka and nabbed four accused including a woman.

The police recovered 1 kg 400 gram of smack worth around Rs 1 crores and Rs 1 lakh cash from their possession. Police also impounded two cars. Arrested accused were identified as Kishan Gupta and Sanjiv Kumar, both native of Pilibhit in UP, Nihal Kaur and Sanjay of Rohtak.

In another incident in Jind, police seized 270 kg ganja being smuggled in a canter from Vishakhapatnam and arrested two persons in this connection. Arrested accused in this connection were identified as Kamal and Ajay.

Cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against them and further investigation is underway. (ANI)