Left Menu
Development News Edition

Additional security systems to be rolled out to managed isolation

The Government will also be commencing a pilot of the COVID card with staff inside a managed isolation facility, with a view to a wider roll-out in the coming months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-08-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 08:27 IST
Additional security systems to be rolled out to managed isolation
“Managed isolation and quarantine facilities are commercial hotels with security systems that support the hotel function but there is room to improve these systems to better protect our communities from COVID-19,” Megan Woods said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today.

The estimated $6 million rollouts are part of an ongoing programme of continual improvement in the managed isolation and quarantine system and follow yesterday's announcement of a 500-person boost to defence force personnel in manage isolation and quarantine facilities and previous increases to Police and security fencing.

The Government will also be commencing a pilot of the COVID card with staff inside a managed isolation facility, with a view to a wider roll-out in the coming months. This technology will add a layer of assurance to ensure we can track movements within facilities to enable rapid contact tracing and builds on the various other initiatives we have been rolling out to minimise the risk of an outbreak coming from our facilities.

"Managed isolation and quarantine facilities are commercial hotels with security systems that support the hotel function but there is room to improve these systems to better protect our communities from COVID-19," Megan Woods said.

Whilst each facility is very different it is proposed to add the following security enhancements where feasible:

Thermal CCTV (night and day vision) around the perimeter with geo-fenced alarming. This technology would create an alarm when people move within a defined area;

CCTV in public and exercise areas to monitor distance breaches;

CCTV in accommodation corridors to monitor any breaches between rooms;

Security Control Room/Desk,

Audible alarms on fire exits

Electronic access systems to restrict or track movement around a facility.

"Benefits include an increased ability to quickly detect and respond to perimeter breaches and incursions, and breaches of managed isolation and quarantine facility rules and security such as physical distancing and use of PPE. It will also enable better evidence collection to support enforcement action and if necessary police prosecution for non-compliance.

"Keeping COVID-19 at the border is a priority for the Government and these security enhancements are another tool in our toolbox to ensure returnees stay in the facilities and limit risk to the community.

"While no system is foolproof these additional security arrangements add an extra layer of protection to help keep COVID at the border.

"We are mindful of the privacy of returnees and any additional surveillance will take place only in the public areas of the facilities, not in rooms," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: NCDMB expects to achieve 70 percent local content level till 2027

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, has said that the 10 years strategic roadmap embarked upon since 2018, is on course to achieving 70 percent Nigerian manpower content level in th...

Bryan twins not in US Open doubles; Clijsters gets wild card

Bob and Mike Bryan were not on the entry list released for mens doubles at the U.S. Open, possibly signaling the end of the 42-year-old American twins record-breaking careers. The Bryans won five of their 16 Grand Slam doubles titles togeth...

Australia need to 'compromise on domestic schedule' to keep game going: Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer believes that compromises in the domestic schedule need to be made in order to keep the game going in times of coronavirus. Langer will head to the UK on Sunday with the rest of the Australia squad for the...

Trump heads to Biden's birthplace to blast his record ahead of nomination speech

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will travel to the area in the swing state of Pennsylvania where Democratic rival Joe Biden was born to slam his decades of government service, hours before the former vice president accepts his party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020