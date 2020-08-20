Mumbai: Painter found dead at home, police suspect suicide
Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI)A 41-year-old painter was found dead in a bath tub at his home in Matunga area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday. Police suspect that Ram Indranil Kamath committed suicide on Wednesday, and said a note was recovered from the spot. Kamath, a painter, was unmarried and was staying with his mother and sister at Palai House on Shankar Mattham Road in Matunga area of central Mumbai, a police official said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:49 IST
Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI)A 41-year-old painter was found dead in a bath tub at his home in Matunga area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday. Police suspect that Ram Indranil Kamath committed suicide on Wednesday, and said a note was recovered from the spot.
Kamath, a painter, was unmarried and was staying with his mother and sister at Palai House on Shankar Mattham Road in Matunga area of central Mumbai, a police official said. On Wednesday afternoon, he went to the bathroom and did not come out for a long time. His mother later found him motionless in the bath tub, he said.
Kamath was then rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said. An accidental death report has been registered and the postmortem report is awaited, he said.
Kamath did not blame anyone for his death in the purported suicide note, the official said, adding that statements of his family members and friends will be recorded. PTI DC GK GK
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Matunga
- Sion Hospital
- Palai House
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to hear Rhea's plea seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in SSR death case
Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan': Fadnavis sings devotional songs at BJP Mumbai office
SC asks Maharashtra, Bihar and Sushant Singh Rajput's father to file replies on Rhea's plea seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai.
SC directs Mumbai Police to file status report on probe conducted so far in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.