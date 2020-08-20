Bengal youth arrested for tearing national flag

A youth has been arrested for allegedly tearing the national flag in an inebriated state in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in School Para locality in Dhantala police station area on Wednesday, they said.

The youth, Chanchal Biswas, was arrested after locals made a video of the act and forwarded it to the police, an officer said. The accused has claimed that he had acted under the influence of alcohol, he added.