Indore gets cleanest city tag for 4th time in a row
Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday. The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively. Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:18 IST
Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday. The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively.
Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey. The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- India
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Surat
- Navi Mumbai
- Varanasi
ALSO READ
India's police shamed by rare murder probe into custodial deaths
Bieber prevails again as Indians down Reds
US will continue to invest in strategic partnership with India, says proposed Democratic Party Platform
US looking to ramp up arms sales to India: Report
Bieber prevails again as Indians down Reds