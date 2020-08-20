130 people of remote Tripura village have names in electoral roll of Mizoram

At least 130 people of Phuldungsei, a remote Mizo inhabited village in North Tripura district bordering Mizoram, have their names in the electoral roll of the neighbouring state, an official said. Phuldungsei is part of a cluster of villages on Jampui hills of Tripura.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kanchanpur, Chandni Chandran in a letter to North Tripura District Magistrate said on careful scrutiny of part 37 of Hacchek ST constituency of Mizoram it was found that names of 130 people of Phuldungsei village have been added to Hacchek ST constituency of Mizoram. The SDM further said in the letter dated August 17 that Phuldungsei village council "has been added as part of Hacchek constituency of Mizoram as Zampui Phuldungsei." The letter made available to media said, 130 voters, whose names figured in the electoral roll of Mizoram are residents of Tripura and their names also figure in the electoral rolls of Tripura and also in the Register of Residency (ROR) of Phuldungsei Village Council and they avail ration from Phuldungsei Ration shop under Kanchanpur Sub- division.

"Currently, the PWD road leading to Kawnpui border village of Jampui hill RD block is regarded as the boundary between Tripura and Mizoram in Phuldungsei where the Eastern side belongs to Mizoram and the western side is Tripura. Traditional Phuldungsei VC as a whole (despite eastern side falling in Mizoram) has been accepted as a part of Tripura," the letter said.

The SDM in his letter said, "There is an urgent need to demarcate the exact boundary between Mizoram and Tripura incorporating the entire Phuldungsei VC in Tripura. Tripuras royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma two days back had said that reports of Tripura's territories being taken away by a neighbouring state (Mizoram) has to be dealt with firmly.

"I have spoken to CM @BjpBiplab and the SDM Kanchanpur that reports of our territories being taken away by a neighbouring state has to be dealt with firmly. This report confirms it. We demand immediate response from the govt in this matter. Tripura boundaries are non negotiable," Debbaram had tweeted. Debbarma is the chief of the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA). He is also a former president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee.

He demanded an immediate response from the government of Tripura, in this matter. Debbarma said, "Tripura boundaries are not negotiable and to those who were shouting against us I want to ask you one question, why are you silent when our state boundaries are redrawn? Als,o where are the indigenous political leaders and their position on this issue or are they only there to shout before elections? Speak up for this is our state ... speak out as one".

Officials posted in Kanchanpur sub-division said, "People of the eastern side of Phuldungsei have a double ration card and double voter ID cards also." PTI JOY RG RG.