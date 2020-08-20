Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khandu welcomes Centre's decision to set up NRA

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Centres decision to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for selecting candidates for majority of central government jobs.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:10 IST
Khandu welcomes Centre's decision to set up NRA

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Centres decision to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for selecting candidates for majority of central government jobs. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the creation of NRA.

Hailing the decision, Khandu in a statement said that the Centre has taken another landmark decision to bring transparency in governance and providing equal opportunities to all. "I congratulate our the Prime Minister for setting up the National Recruitment Agency. Arunachal Pradesh will greatly benefit from this reform," he said.

The multi-agency body NRA will conduct a separate CET each for the three levels of graduate, higher secondary (12th pass) and the matriculate (10 th pass) candidates for those non-technical posts to which recruitment is currently carried out by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) To make it easier for candidates, examination centres would be set up in every district of the country. A special focus will be on creating examination infrastructure in the 117 'Aspirational Districts'.

Khandu said the move would benefit poor candidates, as in the present system they have to appear in multiple examinations conducted by multiple agencies. They have to incur expenditure on examination fees, travel, boarding, lodging and other things.

The single examination is expected to reduce the financial burden on such candidates. "A single eligibility test would significantly reduce the recruitment cycle as recruitment would be now based on CET scores," the chief minister added in the statement.

On an average 2.5 crore to 3 crore aspirants appear for about 1.25 lakh vacancies in the central government every year..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Labour Secretary urges Labour Bureau to gear up for 100 per cent digitisation

The official logo of Labour Bureau, an attached office of Ministry of Labour and Employment, was launched here today by Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State IC for Labour and Employment in the presence of Shri Heeralal Samariya, Se...

FEATURE-Haiti's schools re-open but many parents now can't afford them

Haitis school children missed class this year first due to months of violent unrest, then the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as schools are finally reopening, many parents can no longer afford it, raising the prospect hard-won gains in educatio...

After decades in politics, Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination

In the biggest speech of his nearly 50 years in public life, Joe Biden will spell out his vision for the presidency on Thursday when he accepts the Democratic nomination to challenge Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. election.Bidens speech on...

Japan awards COVID-19 relief work to Deloitte affiliate after Dentsu controversy

The Japanese government has signed a contract with a Deloitte-linked consulting group to distribute coronavirus relief payouts following public anger over a previous deal involving advertising giant Dentsu. Lawmakers and other critics quest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020