Landslide toll climbs to 63 as woman's body recovered

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:32 IST
Idukki (Kerala), Aug 19 (PTI): The death toll in the Pettimudilandslide climbed to 63 on Thursday with the recovery of an unidentified woman's body while search is on for seven missing people. The remains were found near a river bank at Puthukuzhi, about 14 km, from the landslip site, an official press release said.

Two ground-penetrating radars (GPR) from Chennai was also being used for the search operations. A massive mound of earth and slush triggered by heavy rains had flattened a row of 20 one-room houses on August 7.

The houses made of tin and asbestos were inhabited by at least 82 tea plantation workers..

