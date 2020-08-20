Soldier cremated with full military honours

The mortal remains of 11 Garhwal Rifles Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi, whose body was found recently months after he went missing while patrolling near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in January, were consigned to flames with full military honours on Thursday in Haridwar. Negi's body had been pulled out of snow at Gulmarg on August 15. The funeral pyre was lit by his son Priyanshu in the presence of his father Ratan Singh and brothers, besides the Army and administrative officials.

Before being taken to Haridwar for cremation, Negi's body was kept at his Ambivala residence in Dehradun for people to pay their last respects. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat led several political leaders to lay a wreath on the soldier's body. Interacting with the deceased soldier’s relatives, the Chief Minister assured them of all help from the state government and promised a government job to Negi’s wife on the basis of her educational qualifications besides financial assistance as compensation. MLAs Harbans Kapoor, Ganesh Joshi and Sahdev Singh Pundir also laid a wreath on the soldier's body.