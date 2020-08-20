Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soldier cremated with full military honours

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat led several political leaders to lay a wreath on the soldier's body. MLAs Harbans Kapoor, Ganesh Joshi and Sahdev Singh Pundir also laid a wreath on the soldier's body.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:43 IST
Soldier cremated with full military honours

The mortal remains of 11 Garhwal Rifles Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi, whose body was found recently months after he went missing while patrolling near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in January, were consigned to flames with full military honours on Thursday in Haridwar. Negi's body had been pulled out of snow at Gulmarg on August 15. The funeral pyre was lit by his son Priyanshu in the presence of his father Ratan Singh and brothers, besides the Army and administrative officials.

Before being taken to Haridwar for cremation, Negi's body was kept at his Ambivala residence in Dehradun for people to pay their last respects. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat led several political leaders to lay a wreath on the soldier's body. Interacting with the deceased soldier’s relatives, the Chief Minister assured them of all help from the state government and promised a government job to Negi’s wife on the basis of her educational qualifications besides financial assistance as compensation. MLAs Harbans Kapoor, Ganesh Joshi and Sahdev Singh Pundir also laid a wreath on the soldier's body.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

With 690 new cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rises to 65,979

Rajasthans COVID-19 case tally now stands at 65,979 with 690 new infections reported on Thursday till 10.30 am, according to the State Health Department. The total number of active and recovered cases in the state is 14,671 and 50,393, resp...

Nagaland reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 25 new COVID-19 cases and 215 recoveries were reported from Nagaland on Thursday, informed S Pangnyu Phom, Nagalands Minister for Health and Family Welfare. 25 new COVID19 reported in Nagaland today. State also reports 215 recove...

Merck Foundation CEO, Rasha Kelej and Namibia First Lady; Monica Geingos, Make It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020

The list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, released by Avance Media group as part of Be a Girl Initiative to acknowledge their efforts to empower girls through education to enable them to reach their potential and pursue their dre...

Odisha: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik appoints 45 party secretaries, 41 joint secretaries

Biju Janta Dal BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appointed secretaries and joint secretaries of the party with specific charges.While 45 party secretaries were appointed, 41 joint secretaries were made in-ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020