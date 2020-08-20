Rajiv Gandhi's dream of modern India propelled rising aspirations of Indians: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying his dream of a modern India propelled the rising aspirations of all Indians. "Remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his 76th birth anniversary. His dream of a modern India propelled the rising aspirations of all Indians. Let us remember him today with the promise of translating his vision into a shared reality,” Singh said in a tweet

Born on this day in 1944, Gandhi served as prime minister between 1984 and 1989.