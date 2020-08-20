DST invites proposals from Indians for research in area of carbon capture, utilisation and storage

To give a boost to a global initiative on clean energy innovations, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited proposals from Indians for research in the area of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), according to a statement on Thursday. CCUS is one of the identified innovation challenges in the Mission Innovation (MI) programme, a global initiative of 24 countries and the European Union, to accelerate the global clean energy innovation.

The DST has already funded 19 research and development projects in the area of CCUS under the MI umbrella, partnering with 13 MI countries. "The DST has invited proposals from Indian researchers in the area of CCUS under Accelerating CCUS Technologies (ACT) in collaboration with other ACT member countries. This is an initiative to facilitate the emergence of CO2 Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) via translational funding of projects aimed at accelerating and maturing CCUS technology through targeted innovation and research activities,” the statement said. The ACT is seeking innovative projects that range from smaller research projects to new or already existing pilot and demonstration facility sites. New pilot and demonstration facilities should have potential for upscaling to industrial size either in a demo phase or early commercial phase, it said. Each project's consortium must have the required expertise to undertake research and development within the specified themes.

"The intention of ACT is to facilitate the emergence of CCUS by accelerating and maturing CCUS technology through targeted financing of innovation and research activities. ACT will address the technological, environmental, social, and economic challenges required to accelerate CCUS," the statement said..