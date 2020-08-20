Left Menu
Development News Edition

DST invites proposals from Indians for research in area of carbon capture, utilisation and storage

This is an initiative to facilitate the emergence of CO2 Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) via translational funding of projects aimed at accelerating and maturing CCUS technology through targeted innovation and research activities,” the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:56 IST
DST invites proposals from Indians for research in area of carbon capture, utilisation and storage

To give a boost to a global initiative on clean energy innovations, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited proposals from Indians for research in the area of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), according to a statement on Thursday. CCUS is one of the identified innovation challenges in the Mission Innovation (MI) programme, a global initiative of 24 countries and the European Union, to accelerate the global clean energy innovation.

The DST has already funded 19 research and development projects in the area of CCUS under the MI umbrella, partnering with 13 MI countries. "The DST has invited proposals from Indian researchers in the area of CCUS under Accelerating CCUS Technologies (ACT) in collaboration with other ACT member countries. This is an initiative to facilitate the emergence of CO2 Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) via translational funding of projects aimed at accelerating and maturing CCUS technology through targeted innovation and research activities,” the statement said.  The ACT is seeking innovative projects that range from smaller research projects to new or already existing pilot and demonstration facility sites. New pilot and demonstration facilities should have potential for upscaling to industrial size either in a demo phase or early commercial phase, it said. Each project's consortium must have the required expertise to undertake research and development within the specified themes.

"The intention of ACT is to facilitate the emergence of CCUS by accelerating and maturing CCUS technology through targeted financing of innovation and research activities. ACT will address the technological, environmental, social, and economic challenges required to accelerate CCUS," the statement said..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Manjhi s HAM quits Grand Alliance in Bihar ahead of polls

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular on Thursday quit the Grand Alliance Mahagathbandhan but preferred to remain mum on future tie-up with any party or grouping. HAM will no longer be a constituent...

Monsoon rain continues to pour over Faridabad

Faridabad continued to receive rainfall on Thursday after the India Meteorological Department IMD predicted the thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in the area. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many...

Developmental projects worth Rs 25,000 crore to be launched

Kochi, Aug 20 PTI Giving a big thrust to industrial development in Kerala amid the COVID-19 pandemic, projects worth Rs 25,000 crore are set to be initiated in the state within a year. They include the 54 decided upon at ASCEND Kerala 2020,...

COVID-19: NCW takes stock of measures taken by psychiatric homes for women inmates

The National Commission for Women on Thursday held a virtual meeting with representatives of psychiatric homes to discuss the various measures taken for women inmates in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was held to assess the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020