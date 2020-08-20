Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiggy denies their delivery partners are underpaid

Food delivery service company Swiggy on Thursday put out a statement asserting that most of their delivery partners have made Rs 45 per order in the last week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:01 IST
Swiggy denies their delivery partners are underpaid
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Food delivery service company Swiggy on Thursday put out a statement clarifying that most of their delivery partners have made Rs 45 per order in the last week. The delivery service company claimed that the high performing partners make over Rs 100 per order and their partners earn incentives over and above this which in turn makes their monthly service fee much higher.

"We would like to assert that most active partners have made over Rs 45 per order in the last week, with the high performing partners making over Rs 100 per order. Our partners earn incentives over and above this making their monthly service fee much higher," the Swiggy statement clarified. This comes after some delivery executives staged a protest on Wednesday against a drop in their pay as per the new payment structure put in place by the company in Chennai.

They alleged that their income has dropped during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and now they are receiving only Rs 10 per delivery. The food delivery service refuted such claims, and said, "No active Swiggy delivery partner in the city makes only Rs 15 or lesser per order on average. We understand the efforts put in by our delivery partners in making Swiggy accessible to consumers and maintain an honest approach in enabling a sustainable service fee."

Swiggy further claimed that as of August 20, it is serving 95 per cent of Chennai. The food delivery service company further clarified, "Over the last couple of days, we have had a positive dialogue with our partners to explain the revised pay-outs and assuage their concerns. As a result of this positive dialogue, most of our partners are back to delivering with us and we're serving 95 per cent of the city of Chennai as of today (Thursday, August 20)."

The company further said "regular competitive benchmarking" shows that its delivery partners received an "industry-best" service fee, even after a revised structure. "This Rs 15 component is only one of the seven components of the service fee. Naturally, no active delivery partners in the city have earned only this component," it added.

The company ensured that its service fee is "sustainable" even in the "most difficult of times". "During the lockdown, when many cities were shut, we financially aided delivery partners who continued to log-in despite not being able to deliver any orders. In an industry first, we supported close to 40,000 delivery partners to the tune of Rs 18 crores in earnings guarantee to tide through the lockdown," it asserted.

Swiggy further claimed that in the last 24 hours it has witnessed a steady increase in the number of partners doing deliveries with the food delivery platform. The company assured that it "will continue to address any lingering concerns so that we can get back to our original service levels in the city at the earliest." (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhino

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhinoScientists racing to save the northern white rhino from extinction have harvested 10 more eggs from the last two female...

People News Roundup: Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture; Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed womanOscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in...

De Beers sees retail diamond sales returning to 70-80 pc of pre-COVID level by Oct-Nov

Diamond major De Beers India on Thursday said that the demand is gradually growing in tier I cities and its retail sales may get back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID level by October-November this year, a top company official said on Thursda...

US News Roundup: Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination; California's notorious 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In historic speech, Kamala Harris expected to train fire on TrumpU.S. Senator Kamala Harris gives the most important speech of her political career on Wednesday when she addresses th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020