Nath terms Rajiv Gandhi as real architect of digital India

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday termed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as the real architect of modern digital India, who strengthened democracy and harmony in the country. In a message to youngsters on the occasion of Gandhi's birth anniversary, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the late Prime Minister had laid a foundation not just for democracy and harmony, but also for new India of the 21st century.

Recalling Gandhi's contribution, Nath said he was a political leader who not only cared for the future of India, but also for the youth. Gandhi was responsible for bringing down the voting age from 21 to 18 and this historic decision had laid the foundation for democratic youth leadership, he said.

Nath went to say that Gandhi had started the computer revolution in the country at a time when opposition parties staged protests against it. Criticising the BJP-led government in the state, Nath said that in the last 15 years, Madhya Pradesh has lagged behind a lot.

Youth and farmers, who have an important role to play in nation building, are distressed because of the prevailing conditions, he said. The Congress leader also alleged that there are fewer government jobs available for youth in the state. Therefore, investment in private sector should be encouraged for job creation.

Blaming the BJP for murdering democracy in the state, Nath said although his government had got the mandate to rule for five years, it only got 15 months, of which three months were taken up by the Lok Sabha elections and political instability..