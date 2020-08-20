Left Menu
Kozhikode plane crash: US agency NTSB to assist AAIB in probe

The US transportation safety body NTSB has appointed its "accredited representative and technical advisors" to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in the ongoing probe into the Air India Express plane crash at the Kozhikode airport earlier this month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:14 IST
The US transportation safety body NTSB has appointed its "accredited representative and technical advisors" to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in the ongoing probe into the Air India Express plane crash at the Kozhikode airport earlier this month. The AAIB on Thursday said its team, which is probing the accident, is coordinating with personnel from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

At least 18 people, including two pilots, were killed and several injured after the Air India Express aircraft coming from Dubai crashed on August 7. The Boeing plane overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala, falling into a valley and breaking into pieces.

"As per requirements of Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents & Incidents) Rules 2017 & ICAO Annex 13, AAIB as State of Occurrence has notified NTSB being State of Manufacturer about the accident. "Accordingly, NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) has appointed Accredited Representative and Technical Advisors to assist in the investigation as per ICAO Annex 13 protocol," AAIB told PTI in an e-mailed statement.

ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organisation. The investigating team is co-ordinating with the accredited representative/technical advisers appointed by the NTSB, the statement said, adding that "as and when any assistance is required by the investigating team, the same will be intimated to them".

On Wednesday, Air India pilots' body IPG expressed hope that the joining of the NTSB in the investigation will bring to light various factors pointed out by their community on the issue of the probe. "The US National Safety Transportation Board (@NTSB) has also joined the investigation. We sincerely hope, the scope of it covers all the factors brought to light by pilots," Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) had said in a tweet.

