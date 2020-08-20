Maha: Idols stolen from Jain temple in Beed

Five idols have allegedly been stolen from a Jain temple in Ashti city of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Thursday. A priest on Wednesday noticed that the lock on the front door of the temple, which had remained closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, was missing, an official said.

He found that five idols, including three made of metal, had been stolen from the premises, he said, adding that cash and other valuables were left intact. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC have been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.