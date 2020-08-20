HP CM asks MLAs and others to voluntarily surrender subsidy on ration under PDS system

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday asked well-off people, including state cabinet ministers, to voluntarily surrender subsidy on ration under the public distribution system (PDS), an official spokesperson said

Thakur has appealed to well-off people, including class-I and class-II officers, to voluntarily give up the subsidized ration distributed under PDS so that the poor and backward classes can avail the benefit of this scheme. The concerned department has already circulated the prescribed form to all government offices and uploaded the same on its website, he added. The interested person can submit the form to concerned inspector and surrender the subsidy. The ration card of the person/family surrendering the subsidy would be blocked by the department, he said, adding that such interested person and his family can keep the ration card for other purposes. The chief minister has appealed to APL consumers to visit the website food.hp.nic.in or the office of the department for surrendering their subsidy under 'Give up Subsidy' scheme.