J-K: LG stresses on prompt delivery of public services

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited Reasi district as part of an outreach programme and reiterated instructions on prompt delivery of public services and an institutionalised mechanism for redressal of people's grievances. Showing dismay over the sluggish performance in issuing of domicile certificates online, he asked revenue officers to achieve targets and clear pendency.

"People should not be kept waiting for basic services like category certificates, domicile certificates etc, which can be issued promptly. Further, redressal of public grievances should not be merely paperwork. Rather, the public should feel that their grievances are being redressed in a time-bound manner," he said. Sinha issued these directions in a meeting at Reasi, during which he reviewed developmental projects and the overall functioning of the district administration.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the status of various centrally sponsored and Union Territory-based schemes launched for the welfare of people. Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Indu Kawal Chib gave a detailed presentation on the overall development scenario in the district.

The Lt Governor directed officials for making concerted efforts to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered under various centrally sponsored schemes. Sinha directed them to ensure 100 per cent DBT and Aadhaar based payments under social security schemes by organising fairs, with proper adherence to protocols. Sinha said that the government is going for third party audit of the works executed under the ambitious Back to Village programme.

While observing that next phase of the programme would be launched in the first week of October, Sinha asked the deputy commissioner to prioritise one important community work from each panchayat and complete it in time. While reviewing the Ummeed Scheme, the Lt Governor asked the deputy commissioner to involve Self Help Groups in the manufacturing of sanitary pads, so that these, at affordable prices, can be provided to girls in far flung areas. The Lt Governor also passed necessary instructions for mandatory payment under MGNREGA within 15 days.

He also directed the officers of Jal shakti Department to provide the tap water connections within the stipulated time frame. Later, Sinha interacted with several public delegations at the district headquarters, including former legislators, chairpersons and presidents of ULB's, BDC's, sarpanchs, traders, students, Self Help Groups, Bar Association members, farmers, and social and political activists.