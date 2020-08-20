Congress leaders, Maha CM pay rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary and recalled his contributions in laying the foundation stone of the IT revolution and a strong economy of the country. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid floral tributes to the former PM and recalled his contributions to the nation.

In view of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Congress function was organised through video conferencing. Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe said telecommunications, amendments in education policyand the panchayat raj, in which women got more representation in local bodies, were among the highlights of Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as PM.

State PWD minister and Congress leader Ashok chavan and senior leader Ulhas Pawar recalled Rajiv Gandhi's "historic" public meetings in Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat visited the Cooperageground in south Mumbai and paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his life-size statue.