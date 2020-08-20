Left Menu
Rajiv Gandhi will be remembered for contribution to IT revolution, Panchayati Raj: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi will be remembered for his remarkable contribution to IT revolution and Panchayti Raj system reforms. "The nation will always be grateful to Rajiv Gandhi for his contribution," he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:46 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi will be remembered for his remarkable contribution to IT revolution and Panchayati Raj system reforms. He said the country is in the digital era today which could be possible because of the vision of Rajiv Gandhi.

Gehlot said Gandhi was a visionary leader and had a brilliant personality. He said Gandhi empowered Panchayati Raj through constitutional amendments and made the Panchayati Raj Institutions more effective and progressive. "The nation will always be grateful to Rajiv Gandhi for his contribution," he said. The chief minister was speaking on the virtual launching of a Design Conclave on the birth anniversary of Gandhi. Art and culture minister BD Kalla, chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

