Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swachh Survekshan: Jodhpur adjudged 'Fastest Mover Big City'

The ministry observed that Jodhpur has made tremendous improvement and has a huge potential for further improvements. Jodhpur has earned a total of 3,615 points out of 6,000.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:12 IST
Swachh Survekshan: Jodhpur adjudged 'Fastest Mover Big City'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Jodhpur in Rajasthan has been adjudged as the "Fastest Mover Big City" in the Swachhata Survey 2020, results of which were announced by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing on Thursday. Jodhpur has been accorded the 29th rank in the survey among 47 cities with a population of over 10 lakh, which is a huge jump from its 243rd rank in the previous survey. The ministry observed that Jodhpur has made tremendous improvement and has a huge potential for further improvements.

Jodhpur has earned a total of 3,615 points out of 6,000. It had bagged 2,091 points in the 2019 Swachhata Survey. JMC Commissioner Suresh Kumar Ola attributed this quantum leap of 214 places in the ranking to immaculate working on all the aspects pertaining to the Swachhata Survey this year.

Expressing gratitude to the staff of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) and the people of the city, he said, "We worked on various initiatives, ensuring active participation of people, and it was due to this that Jodhpur occupied the first place in Citizens' Feedback in the entire state." Ola said 4,000 "swachhata sainiks", ward in-charge and chief sanitation inspectors of the JMC played a key role in making this feat possible. "The paintings on city walls, roads and city circles made by the swachhata sainiks kicked off an atmosphere for cleanliness and provided a radiance to the city," Ola said, adding that because of this, Jodhpur got 1,045 points out of 1,500 in "Field Observation".

Besides, the city has a system in place for door-to-door waste collection, which is being monitored through GPS technology, he said. The ministry had included 4,242 cities in the survey with different categories corresponding to their population and Jodhpur was competing among 47 cities under the population category of 10 lakh-40 lakh.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar polls should be deferred in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union minister and United Democratic Alliance UDA convenor Yashwant Sinha on Thursday joined a host of political leaders to seek postponement of the Bihar assembly polls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Polls are due in the mont...

Northern California wildfires threatening thousands of homes

Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled to surround them despite steep terrain and blistering heat. The fires, many caused by lig...

Nigeria to deny entry to countries that bar Nigerians - minister

Nigeria will bar entry to citizens of countries that do not allow in Nigerians due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on Thursday.The principle of reciprocity will be applied, Sirika told reporters. If you ban u...

DMRC chief inspects Rajiv Chowk Metro station

DMRC chief Mangu Singh on Thursday inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities, officials said. The inspection comes amid expectations of resumption in train services with p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020