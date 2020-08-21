Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM interacts with patients recovered from COVID-19 to create awareness against stigma

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday interacted with coronavirus-recovered patients in a bid to create awareness against the social stigma attached to the disease.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-08-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 07:31 IST
Goa CM interacts with patients recovered from COVID-19 to create awareness against stigma
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking to ANI in Panaji, Goa on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday interacted with coronavirus-recovered patients in a bid to create awareness against the social stigma attached to the disease.

"Today I met and interacted with patients who had recovered from COVID-19 from across the state. They informed me that there is a virus in people's minds and there is still discrimination in society. In the coming days, we will not only try to control the disease but also remove this discrimination," Sawant told ANI.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,838 active coronavirus cases in Goa while 124 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to ask top court to restore Boston Marathon bomber Tsarnaev's death sentence

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will ask the nations top court to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 ot...

Bieber wins 5th as Indians blank Pirates to sweep series

Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber continued his sparkling season, pitching six scoreless innings Thursday to help the visiting Indians complete a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-0 victory. It was Clevelands season-best...

Vodafone NZ recognised in 2020 CX Awards

Vodafone NZ is thrilled that work to bring world-leading automation processes and robotics into its phone and internet network operations centre has been recognised in the 2020 CX Awards as offering a great customer experience outcome.Vodaf...

SSR death case: CBI to start probe from late actor's Bandra residence

By Ashoke Raj The Central Bureau of Investigations CBI Special Investigation Team SIT reached here in Mumbai on Thursday and initiated the probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.The CBI has formed an SIT to investigate the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020