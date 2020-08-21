Ganesh Chaturthi: Coimbatore NGO creates eco-friendly Ganesha idols with seeds inside

A day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kovai Kulangal Padhukaapu, an NGO based in Coimbatore has made eco-friendly Ganesha idols with lentil seeds embedded in them. According to the idol makers, these idols will not pollute the water bodies and they will get dissolved in water within an hour.

The main task of the NGO is to remove debris and keep the water bodies clean in the city. While the organisation is making Ganesha idols since last few years during the festival, this year, it has prepared idols with red sands and seeds that will not contaminate the water bodies. According to Kannan, a social worker associated with the NGO said: "During Ganesh Chaturthi, people buy Ganesha idols coloured with Enamel paint. After worshipping them, people immerse these idols in water bodies, contaminating the water, due to which many fishes die."

"This year, we are coming up with 1,000 idols with 6 inches to 18 inches. The response is good. With the government banning immersion of idols in water bodies due to COVID-19 outbreak, people can buy these Ganesha idols stuffed with seeds and dissolve them in their gardens or nearby fields," he said.