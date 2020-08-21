Left Menu
Development News Edition

Light rain in parts of Himachal, possibility of landslides in Shimla, Sholan: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and said that landslides may occur in the Shimla and Solan districts.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:22 IST
Light rain in parts of Himachal, possibility of landslides in Shimla, Sholan: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and said that landslides may occur in the Shimla and Solan districts.

"Light to moderate rain is very likely to continue in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. Visibility will remain less than 500 meters and there is a possibility of landslides in the Shimla and Solan districts," the IMD said.

On August 17, the Shimla-Mataur National Highway was blocked due to landslide in Kangra. The road was jampacked as the vehicles waited for the road to be cleared following the heavy rainfall.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

8 deaths, 1,967 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as eight deaths and 1,967 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Friday.The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana now stands at 99,391, including 21,687...

Accepting Democratic nomination, Biden promises to end 'darkness' of Trump era

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House on Thursday, vowing to heal a United States battered by a deadly pandemic and divided by four years of Donald Trumps presidency. The current president has cloaked Americ...

Light rain in parts of Himachal, possibility of landslides in Shimla, Sholan: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday predicted light to moderate rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and said that landslides may occur in the Shimla and Solan districts.Light to moderate rain is very likely to continue in the di...

Zimbabwe teachers reject government's proposal to reopen schools for examination

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe ARTUZ has said that teachers have rejected the governments proposal to reopen schools for examination classes, according to a news report by Xinhua Net.Zimbabwes Information Minister Monica Mutsv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020