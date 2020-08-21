Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Study to find effectiveness of BCG vaccine in elders

The civic body said there is evidence to suggest that the BCG vaccine, normally given to children for immunity against tuberculosis, has protective effect against other respiratory tract infections, including viral diseases. According to the BMC, the study will include elderly individuals between 60-75 years of age who have not suffered from COVID-19, do not have cancer and are not immunocompromised (having a weak immune system).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:30 IST
COVID-19: Study to find effectiveness of BCG vaccine in elders

The ICMR is undertaking a study in Mumbai to evaluate whether the BCG (Bacille Calmette- Guerin) vaccine, primarily used against tuberculosis, is effective in preventing COVID-19 in elderly population, the city civic body said on Friday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that Seth G S Medical College, civic-run KEM Hospital and the public health department of the BMC will jointly conduct the study for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"The study will also look at degree ofseverity of the disease and development of immunity using immunological markers," the BMC said. The civic body said there is evidence to suggest that the BCG vaccine, normally given to children for immunity against tuberculosis, has protective effect against other respiratory tract infections, including viral diseases.

According to the BMC, the study will include elderly individuals between 60-75 years of age who have not suffered from COVID-19, do not have cancer and are not immunocompromised (having a weak immune system). "The BCG vaccine has offered hope to the elderly, and if found effective, it will help bring down morbidity and mortality in elderly population," said the BMC, which is spearheading Mumbai's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial will be primarily undertaken in F-south and G-south civic wards in Central Mumbai, where elderly individuals will be encouraged to participate in the study. "Number of participants expected to be enrolled in the trial is 250 and the number can go up if the trial demands," the civic body said.

The BCG vaccine will be administered after obtaining informed consent from participants who will then be closely monitored for 6 months, the BMC said. "Necessary approval for the trial has been obtained," it said.

The ICMR has undertaken similar studies in COVID-19 hotspots in multiple cities, including Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Jodhpur and New Delhi. According to the BMC, the COVID-19 epidemic worldwide has shown that elderly persons are affected more and tend to suffer severely. Also, death rate in the age group above 60 is substantially high.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Brewers, Pirates search for offensive resurgence

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers will be in search of offense in their weekend series that opens Friday. The Brewers have won four of their past six games, but they feel as if they are falling short at the plate. Th...

UK transport minister says doesn't want to offer false hope on airport tests

Britain is investigating using coronavirus testing to shorten quarantine times for travellers from restricted countries but does not want to offer false hope that the rules can be changed easily, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Frid...

Aster DM Healthcare shares critical insights to aid medical fraternity in managing the pandemic

Dubai UAE Aug 21 ANIBusinessWire India Aster DM Healthcare has released a Clinical Excellence Whitepaper entitled Aster DM Healthcare COVID-19 Surge Effective Strategic Clinical Interventions that share the organizations COVID-19 journey, s...

Euro zone bond yields stabilise after five days of falls; PMIs in focus

European government bonds stabilised on Friday, with yields edging up after five consecutive days of falling, ahead of euro zone factory activity data for August.Safe-haven government debt has rallied this week as central bank stimulus, dou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020