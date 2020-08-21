Assam floods: Death toll reaches 113, over 56.9 lakh people affected

Over 56.9 lakh people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to floods in the state, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday in its daily flood report. "As many as 56,91,694 persons have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to floods in the state," the ASDMA said adding that 113 people have lost their lives due to the floods.

A total of 626 relief camps have been set up for the flood victims in the state, in which 1,56,874 victims are taking shelter. While the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed at eight locations of Assam, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is positioned at 40 different locations in the state.

According to the flood report of ASDMA, SDRF, NDRF, Circle Office, Civil Defence, IWT, and local people are involved in the rescue operations. Around 384 boats have been deployed for the aid. The state has been suffering from flood situations for the past several weeks.