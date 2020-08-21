10 deaths, 2,698 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

As many as 2,698 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha, the State Health Department said on Friday. According to officials, of the ten new deaths, four were from Ganjam districts, two from Bhubaneshwar, and one each from Angul, Koraput, Nayagarh, and Sonepur.

A total number of 56,479 samples were tested for coronavirus yesterday, including 11,358 through RT-PCR, 44,950 through Antigen, and 171 through Truenat testing. So far, 11,72,426 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. On the other hand, 1,641 people have also recovered from the virus after receiving treatment.

Of the new cases, 475 were reported from Khurda district, 207 from Cuttack, 162 from Ganjam, 154 from Rayagada, 146 from Koraput, 128 from Mayurbhanj, 103 from Sundargarh, 102 from Balasore and 87 from Puri. So far, as many as 72,718 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, while 48,576 of which have recovered after treatment taking the total number of active cases in the state to 23,699. However, 390 people have also lost their lives due to the virus.