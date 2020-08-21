Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK opposes Centre's decision to privatise airports

"The Center's unilateral decision to privatise airports usurps the rights and autonomy from the State," he said in a tweet. "It violates the pledge made in 2003 that any proposal concerning airport privatisation would be made only in consultation with the state government and must be revoked," Stalin added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:50 IST
DMK opposes Centre's decision to privatise airports
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday opposed the Centre's decision to "privatize" airports, saying the move "usurps the rights and autonomy from the State." In an apparent reference to the Centre deciding to lease out three airports, including the one at Thiruvananthapuram, DMK President M K Stalin described the decision as "unilateral" and demanded its revocation. "The Center's unilateral decision to privatize airports usurps the rights and autonomy from the State," he said in a tweet.

"It violates the pledge made in 2003 that any proposal concerning airport privatization would be made only in consultation with the state government and must be revoked," Stalin added. The BJP-led NDA government had earlier decided to lease out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP) mode to Adani Enterprises, a move criticized by the opposition.

Incidentally, the ruling CPI-M in Kerala had convened an all-party meeting on Thursday and demanded the withdrawal of the Union Cabinet's decision to lease out the airport at Thiruvananthapuram. Adani Enterprises has won the rights to run six airports-- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram--through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Crossbeats, the pioneer in true wireless now steps into the smartwatch segment with 3 unbeatable timepieces

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 21 ANIBusinessWire India Theres smart. And then theres over smart. Meet the new best friends from Crossbeats - ACE, TRAK, and IGNITE. Precisely crafted and loaded with useful apps, theyre built to be an extensi...

Hot Blue Jays head to Florida to face hotter Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have finally returned home after a 10-game road swing, and they made plenty of memories along the way. The American League East club will open a week-long homestand Friday night 640 ET with a four-game set against the Tor...

Kerala HC dismisses Ramesh Chennithala's plea against collecting call records of COVID patients

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking directions to the police not to collect call detail records CDRs of COVID-19 patients and persons likely infected under quarantine. A...

Finnish companies emphasize inclusive policies to aid investments and commercial prospects for India operations

New Delhi India Aug 21 ANINewsVoir India and Finland have always enjoyed warm and long-standing bilateral relations. While India is one of the top five trade partners for Finland in South and South-East Asia, Finlands ranking has been consi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020