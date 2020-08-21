DUTA to hold protest over non-payment of salaries today

Teachers of the Delhi University (DU) will be holding a protest at 02:00 pm on Friday at Delhi's Mandi House against non-payment of salaries in 12 colleges under the Delhi Government, said Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA). In the release, DUTA alleged that the Delhi Government has not paid their salaries for four months in a row.

Earlier, in an online protest, the teachers had added frames to their Facebook profile pictures and tweeted their demand for immediate release of grants. "Employees of the 12 DU Colleges 100 per cent funded by Delhi Government find themselves in an unprecedented crisis as they go without salaries for the fourth month," it read.

DUTA further alleged that the Delhi Government is not responding to their repeated requests and protests which has forced them to hold a physical protest in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "Withholding grants citing excuses such as non-formation of governing bodies, paucity of funds, enquiries set up in a few colleges and now corruption charges on these colleges is unacceptable. Teachers will reach Mandi House at 2 pm to participate in a human chain," it added. (ANI)