Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rains lash parts of MP, IMD issues red alert for 6 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall in six districts of Madhya Pradesh, even as downpour continued in several parts of the state on Friday. Moreover, the department issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall at few places in 16 other districts of the state, including Bhopal, Rewa, Satna and Shivpuri. All three alerts are valid till Saturday morning, it was stated.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:57 IST
Rains lash parts of MP, IMD issues red alert for 6 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall in six districts of Madhya Pradesh, even as downpour continued in several parts of the state on Friday. As per the alert, which will be valid till Saturday morning, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Betul, Narsinghpur, Seoni and Harda districts.

Apart from this, the IMD also issued an orange alert of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in 12 districts, including Vidisha, Ujjain, Chhindwara and Panna. Moreover, the department issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall at few places in 16 other districts of the state, including Bhopal, Rewa, Satna and Shivpuri.

All three alerts are valid till Saturday morning, it was stated. Showers were witnessed in several parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

While Narsinghpur district received 105 mm rainfall from Thursday morning to Friday morning, Bhopal city recorded 80.4 mm showers during the same period, G D Mishra, senior meteorologist of IMD Bhopal, said. Monsoon is active in Madhya Pradesh and the state had received five per cent below average rainfall as on Friday, he added.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bista gets NOC from MCA for likely move to Uttarakhand

Promising opener Jay Bista has been given a No Objection Certificate NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association for a likely move to Uttarakhand. We have issued him the NOC on Friday afternoon after he had applied for it earlier this week. But...

Police investigate arrest of Black woman seen in viral video Police

A Georgia police department is investigating an arrest captured on video showing a white officer using a stun gun on a Black woman. Gwinnett County police officer Michael Oxford was placed on administrative duty pending an internal investig...

On Ganesh Chaturthi eve, govt calls for low-key celebrations

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday urged people to celebrate Ganeshotsav, beginning from Saturday, in a low-key manner and avoid crowding in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged Muslim community members to observe Muh...

Gadkari launches Harit Path app to monitor plantations along highways

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday launched Harit Path, a mobile app to monitor plantations through geo-tagging and web-based GIS-enabled monitoring tools. The app has been developed by National Highways ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020