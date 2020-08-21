Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 27,241 with 941 new cases; death toll climbs to 291

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:08 IST
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 27,241 with 941 new cases; death toll climbs to 291

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tallyclimbed to 27,241 with 941 fresh cases, even as 13 morefatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 291, a healthofficial said

Jharkhand now has 9,505 active cases, while 17,445people have recovered from the disease so far, he said late onThursday

A total of 13,863 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till Thursday evening, the official added.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bista gets NOC from MCA for likely move to Uttarakhand

Promising opener Jay Bista has been given a No Objection Certificate NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association for a likely move to Uttarakhand. We have issued him the NOC on Friday afternoon after he had applied for it earlier this week. But...

Police investigate arrest of Black woman seen in viral video Police

A Georgia police department is investigating an arrest captured on video showing a white officer using a stun gun on a Black woman. Gwinnett County police officer Michael Oxford was placed on administrative duty pending an internal investig...

On Ganesh Chaturthi eve, govt calls for low-key celebrations

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday urged people to celebrate Ganeshotsav, beginning from Saturday, in a low-key manner and avoid crowding in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged Muslim community members to observe Muh...

Gadkari launches Harit Path app to monitor plantations along highways

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday launched Harit Path, a mobile app to monitor plantations through geo-tagging and web-based GIS-enabled monitoring tools. The app has been developed by National Highways ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020