Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 27,241 with 941 new cases; death toll climbs to 291

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tallyclimbed to 27,241 with 941 fresh cases, even as 13 morefatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 291, a healthofficial said

Jharkhand now has 9,505 active cases, while 17,445people have recovered from the disease so far, he said late onThursday

A total of 13,863 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till Thursday evening, the official added.