UP's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,77,239 with 4,991 new cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,991 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total number of those affected by COVID-19 to 1,77,239, officials said

With 66 fresh fatalities since Thursday, the total deaths due to the virus have gone up to 2,797, a health department bulletin issued here said. There are 47,785 active cases in the state while the number of those being discharged from hospitals after recovery is 1,26,657, the bulletin said. Among the 66 deaths, the maximum 15 have been reported in Lucknow, nine in Kanpur Nagar, five each in Gorakhpur and Saharanpur, four in Bareilly, three each in Varanasi and Pilibhit among others. Kanpur Nagar has reported a total of 343 deaths due to coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic followed by Lucknow (261), Varanasi (138), Meerut (128), and Allahabad (115), it said. In the last 24 hours, 620 positive cases were reported from Lucknow, 266 from Allahabad, 260 from Gorakhpur, 236 from Kanpur Nagar among others, the bulletin added.