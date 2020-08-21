Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW calls for robust law to combat cybercrime against women

"A robust cyber law is needed as the Information Technology Act, 2000 needs amendments to accommodate the changing work culture and to prove effective against the advanced ways used by predators to commit cybercrime," Sharma was quoted as saying in an NCW statement The key deliberations of the webinar were how the present laws have not been able to completely reflect the ground realities of cybercrime that women are subjected to in their daily lives, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:12 IST
NCW calls for robust law to combat cybercrime against women
Representative image

The NCW on Friday called for a robust cyber law that can be effective against the advanced methods used by predators to commit cybercrime against women. National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma said there is an imminent need to generate awareness about basic online conduct and redressal mechanisms already in place to report cybercrime. Addressing a webinar, she said it was imperative to fix onus of responsibility on social media platforms to prevent cybercrimes and making the culprits accountable and answerable whenever such cases occur. "A robust cyber law is needed as the Information Technology Act, 2000 needs amendments to accommodate the changing work culture and to prove effective against the advanced ways used by predators to commit cybercrime," Sharma was quoted as saying in an NCW statement

The key deliberations of the webinar were how the present laws have not been able to completely reflect the ground realities of cybercrime that women are subjected to in their daily lives, the statement said. 'The panellists suggested that though the change in legislation is required, what is even more important is to bring awareness on a large scale of the existing provisions to help victims of cybercrime," it said. The panellists also suggested that coming together of NGOs, women cells, government agencies, as well as civil society organisations, is imperative for changing the landscape of cyber safety, it said. One of the key solutions suggested by panellists for combating cybercrimes was the involvement of social media companies for controlling crime against women so that offensive content is pulled down from respective mediums at the earliest, it said

Specific cyberlaw for women and children and control over one's personal information and data were some of the recommendations suggested by the panellists. The panel also recommended that there was an urgent need for setting up a quick redressal mechanism for cyber crimes and educating the future generation legally, ethically and morally so that they grow up to become responsible netizens, it said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Negative coronavirus report must for Punjab legislators to attend Assembly session

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Friday said that the latest coronavirus negative report is mandatory for Ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. The as...

AITUC flays airport privatisation, demands rollback

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Friday condemned privatisation of airports and asked the government to withdraw the move. AITUC condemns the Central Governments fetish for privatisation and sale of all their assets to their c...

HC dismisses plea against Amanatullah Khan's nomination for election as Delhi Waqf Board member

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with cost of Rs 25,000, a plea challenging nomination of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for election as a member of the Delhi Waqf Board, saying he was not made a party in the matter despite all the allega...

Gloves for voters, five persons allowed for door-to-door campaign under poll panel's new guidelines for elections during COVID-19

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission has approved broad guidelines for the conduct of general elections and bypolls during COVID-19 period under which candidates will have the option to fill the nomination form and affidavit and deposi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020