US: Wisconsin extends ban on utility disconnections

The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to continue a moratorium on shutoffs until October 1. That will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customers from losing their utility service next month. Last month the PSC voted to extend the moratorium to September 1.

PTI | Madison | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:39 IST
State regulators have extended a ban on utility disconnections in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic. The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to continue a moratorium on shutoffs until October 1. That will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customers from losing their utility service next month. A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin's 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills. In comparison, 13% of residential customers were behind in April of the two previous years. Last month the PSC voted to extend the moratorium to September 1.

