Libya's NOC welcomes oil restart proposal, calls for military withdrawal

Libya's National Oil Corporation welcomed on Friday proposals from both sides in the country's conflict to lift a seven-month oil blockade and place revenues in a special bank account until a political deal is reached. "NOC reiterates its call for all oil facilities to be freed from military occupation to ensure the security and safety of its workers," the state oil producer said in a statement.

"Once this has been done, NOC should be able to lift force majeure and re-commence oil export operations."