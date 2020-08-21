Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congregational prayers offered in major mosques, shrines in Kashmir first time since lockdown

Congregational prayers were offered in major mosques and shrines in Kashmir on Friday for the first time since the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 crises was imposed in March, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:22 IST
Congregational prayers offered in major mosques, shrines in Kashmir first time since lockdown

Congregational prayers were offered in major mosques and shrines in Kashmir on Friday for the first time since the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 crises was imposed in March, officials said. The Friday congregational prayers were also held at the historic Jamia Masjid here, they said.

The officials said men and women offered prayers while observing the social distancing norms and other preventive measures were also undertaken. Th standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other protocols and guidelines were strictly followed at the Jamia Masjid and other major mosques and shrines, they added. At the Jamia Masjid, the worshippers had brought prayer mats along with them for offering prayers, the officials said.

They said the management committee of the grand mosque offered free masks to those who were not wearing one. On the occasion, people made special prayers to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, they added.

Religious places in Jammu and Kashmir were re-opened on Sunday after remaining shut for about five months due to the lockdown. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on August 4 decided to open religious places and places of worship from August 16, but religious processions and large gatherings remain prohibited.

People and the management committees of all the religious places have been directed to follow the guidelines and SOPs strictly. Any deviation from the SOPs would attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Neil McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting consultant

Former South African cricketer Neil McKenzie has resigned from his post of Bangladeshs batting coach, citing family reasons. McKenzie conveyed his decision to the Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB through a letter on Thursday.Yes, Ive resigned, ...

3 Nigerians arrested for possessing cocaine

Hyderabad, Aug 21 PTI Three Nigerians have beenarrested on the charge of drug-peddling and six gms ofcocaine seized from them, Excise Enforcement personnel saidhere on Friday. Based on information, sleuthsintercepteda car insuburban To...

Party-ruled civic bodies to soon start de-sealing of residential properties: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday said the party-ruled civic bodies will soon start de-sealing of thousands of residential properties sealed under directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. At a press briefing, Gu...

UK records 1,033 new COVID-19 cases - government data

The United Kingdom recorded 1,033 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 1,182 on Thursday, government figures showed. A further two people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days, down from six a day ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020