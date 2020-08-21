Left Menu
The accused, Surender, who has aliases of Chidiya and Ajit, is a resident of Khadkhadi village in the district, they said. The murder took place on July 16 when sweet shop owner Manoj Das was sitting inside his outlet in Chirori under Loni police station area, according to an official.

Another man arrested for killing sweet shop owner in Ghaziabad

A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a sweet shop owner over a month ago in Chirori area of Ghaziabad, police said on Friday. The accused, Surender, who has aliases of Chidiya and Ajit, is a resident of Khadkhadi village in the district, they said.

The murder took place on July 16 when sweet shop owner Manoj Das was sitting inside his outlet in Chirori under Loni police station area, according to an official. SP (Rural Area) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI that Surender was arrested on the intervening night of August 20 and 21 from a private hospital in Delhi where he had come to visit his ailing father.

Police said Surender was also accused of demanding extortion from a man. On June 25, Shiv Kumar from Ristal village had lodged a case against Surender at Tronica city police station in Loni for allegedly demanding Rs 5-lakh extortion.

Two accomplices of Surender -- Anil Pachayara and Deepak Agrola -- were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in demanding the extortion, police said. Four people, including a father-son duo, were arrested last month in connection with the killing of the sweet shop owner.

SP Jadaun said Surender was "organizing his own gang and also training youths to commit crimes"..

