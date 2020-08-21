46 new cases take Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 1,236

Sikkim on Friday recorded 46 COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 1,336, an official said. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said that all the 46 positive cases are from East Sikkim district.

At present, there are 499 active active cases in the state. As many as 834 patients have recovered from the disease, while three persons have died, he said.

According to the district-wise break up, East Sikkim has registered the highest number of cases at 832 followed by 461 in South Sikkim, 42 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, Bhutia said. The number of samples tested till Friday was not immediately available.