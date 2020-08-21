Left Menu
Kerala HC directs CBI to take over probe into farmer's alleged custodial death

Alleging laxity on the part of the police in the investigation, she claimed that her husband was taken into custody by the forest officials without complying with the mandatory procedure. Two forest department officials were suspended early this month, pending an inquiry, in connection with the alleged custodial death.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-08-2020
The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into a case registered in connection with the alleged custodial death of a farmer in Pathanamthitta district. The high court gave the directive while disposing of a petition filed by the wife of the deceased farmer Mathai, 41, seeking a CBI probe into the case.

When the matter came up, the government submitted that it had no objection to handing over the case to the CBI. Mathai was found dead in a well on his farm in Pathanamthitta district on July 28, hours after he was picked up by forest officials for questioning over the destruction of a camera set up by the department for animal-spotting.

In her plea, the widow alleged that the investigation being carried out by the state police was not fair. Alleging laxity on the part of the police in the investigation, she claimed that her husband was taken into custody by the forest officials without complying with the mandatory procedure.

Two forest department officials were suspended early this month, pending an inquiry, in connection with the alleged custodial death.

