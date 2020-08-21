Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Leading climate action investor group turns focus to Mexico's Pemex

One of the world's leading investor groups pushing for more corporate action on climate change said it has added Mexican state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to its list of targets.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:36 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Leading climate action investor group turns focus to Mexico's Pemex

One of the world's leading investor groups pushing for more corporate action on climate change said it has added Mexican state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to its list of targets. Climate Action 100+, whose 450 members manage more than $40 trillion in assets and focus on engaging with companies which produce high levels of greenhouse gas emissions, said it would now look to step up talks with Pemex.

"Pemex has been added to the list of firms engaged through Climate Action 100+ as part of a standard periodic review process," a spokesman for Climate Action 100+ told Reuters. The decision to add Pemex, a top issuer of emerging market bonds, follows engagements with listed companies including Royal Dutch Shell and BP, both of which have recently announced new long-term strategies in response to climate change.

Concerted pressure by the group has also helped bring about change at a number of other companies, among them Nestle , Maersk and HeidelbergCement, which have committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Pemex engagement will be led by asset managers Federated Hermes and BlueBay Asset Management, with other members of CA100+ currently being canvassed about formally joining the group.

"We expect more from Pemex," said Jaime Gornsztejn, who leads engagement with Latin American companies for Federated Hermes. The asset manager's stewardship team advises clients with more than $1 trillion in assets on corporate governance issues. "It's such a crucial issue for any oil and gas company for the long term wealth creation," said Gornsztejn. "That's why we expect strongly a shift on climate change by senior management and the board."

Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Under Mexico's previous government, the company had laid out targets to reduce emissions, but under the new administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador it has not reaffirmed those goals.

Climate Action 100+ was launched in late 2017 with the aim of engaging with companies to curb emissions and strengthen governance and climate-related financial disclosures. Earlier this year, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, also joined the group.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Broadway's Tony awards to be awarded in digital ceremony this fall

The Tony awards, the annual honors celebrating the best in Broadway theater, will be announced during a digital ceremony this fall, organizers said in a statement on Friday. The Tonys had been scheduled for June but were postponed indefinit...

Encroachment removed from Rs 195-cr govt land in Noida

Illegal occupation was cleared from around 39,000 sq metre government land pegged worth Rs 195 crore in two villages of Noida on Friday, officials said. The land concerned is in Momnathan and Kondali Bangar villages which had been encroache...

DDMA allows weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday on trial basis

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Friday allowed weekly markets to open on trial basis from August 24-30 and directed authorities to ensure strict implementation of anti-COVID-19 measures, including social distancing and manda...

Postmaster says ballots number 1 priority, but details no plan

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, pressed by senators over campaign season mail disruptions, said Friday he was unaware of some recent changes by his agency until they sparked a public uproar. But he also said he has no plans to restore mailb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020