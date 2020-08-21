Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dont judge TN law & order by isolated incidents, will not tolerate rowdyism: CM

Maintaining that Tamil Nadu's law and order situation is managed well compared to several states in the country, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked his political detractors not to come to conclusions by judging isolated incidents.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:38 IST
Dont judge TN law & order by isolated incidents, will not tolerate rowdyism: CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maintaining that Tamil Nadu's law and order situation is managed well compared to several states in the country, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked his political detractors not to come to conclusions by judging isolated incidents. Justifying the police action on a Chennai drug peddler who was allegedly killed in "an encounter" by the police in Chennai on Friday, the chief minister said his government will not give room for any unlawful activities or rowdyism and would take stern action as per law.

"Don't come to conclusions by judging isolated incidents. Tamil Nadu's law and order situation is better compared to many states in the country," he told reporters here when asked about the opposition DMK's charge that even the police lacked security, made in the backdrop of the killing of a constable in a country bomb attack in Tuticorin earlier this week.

"It is very strange to say so. The police offer protection to the people. Have there not been murders during the DMK rule? Was not former DMK minister Tha Kiruttinam hacked to death during his morning walk and three persons torched in a family dispute," Palaniswami asked. Earlier, the chief minister announced that a Poultry Research Institute, similar to the High Security Animal Research Institute at Bhopal and Poultry Management Institute, Pune, will be established in Namakkal.

Also, an Arecanut Research Station will be set up in Paramathi Velur in the district, he said. Namakkal, he said, was famous for lorry transport and poultry. Palaniswami inaugurated several projects for a total cost of Rs 250 crore and later inspected the progress of the construction of Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital and the Special COVID Care Centre.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Broadway's Tony awards to be awarded in digital ceremony this fall

The Tony awards, the annual honors celebrating the best in Broadway theater, will be announced during a digital ceremony this fall, organizers said in a statement on Friday. The Tonys had been scheduled for June but were postponed indefinit...

Encroachment removed from Rs 195-cr govt land in Noida

Illegal occupation was cleared from around 39,000 sq metre government land pegged worth Rs 195 crore in two villages of Noida on Friday, officials said. The land concerned is in Momnathan and Kondali Bangar villages which had been encroache...

DDMA allows weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday on trial basis

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Friday allowed weekly markets to open on trial basis from August 24-30 and directed authorities to ensure strict implementation of anti-COVID-19 measures, including social distancing and manda...

Postmaster says ballots number 1 priority, but details no plan

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, pressed by senators over campaign season mail disruptions, said Friday he was unaware of some recent changes by his agency until they sparked a public uproar. But he also said he has no plans to restore mailb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020