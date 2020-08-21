Woman's body found in pond in Assam's Kokrajhar
The body of a young woman was found in a pond in lower Assam's Kokrajhar district on Friday, police said. The body was found in Dobragaon village in Kokrajhar police station area, they said. The woman hailed from Runikhata village in neighbouring Chirang district, police said.PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:48 IST
The body of a young woman was found in a pond in lower Assam's Kokrajhar district on Friday, police said. The body was found in Dobragaon village in Kokrajhar police station area, they said.
The woman hailed from Runikhata village in neighbouring Chirang district, police said. Her family alleged that she was murdered, and demanded the arrest of those behind it.
Police said they are investigating the matter..
