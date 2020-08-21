12 Maoist 'couriers' held in Telangana, explosives seized

Twelve people alleged to be couriers of the banned CPI (Maoist) and planning attacks on police personnel were arrested in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana on Friday, police said. Police seized gelatin sticks, detonators, electric wire and batteries supplied by the Maoists for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Assistant Superintendent of Police Manuguru Sub-Division Shabarish P said.

Since the last three years, the 12 had been supplying Maoists essential items, including ration and vegetables, whenever they visitedManuguru mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. One week ago, the couriers had attended a meeting of the Maoists of Manuguru Area Committee where the ultras handed over them the explosive materials and assignedthem to carry out attacks on police personnel by planting IEDs.

The Maoists had handed over to the couriers the explosive materials and instructed them to make IEDs and plant the devices in forest areas, targeting police personnel. Based on information, police teams carried out combing operations in different forest areas and apprehended the 12 couriers from two villages,Shabarish said.

During the interrogation, they told police that the Maoists gave themexplosives and also taught themhow to make and plant IEDs..