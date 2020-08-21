Khattar launches e-office system with ability to move files electronically

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday digitally launched a system of e-offices, enabling 20 departments and three corporations in the state, including his office and that of the chief secretary, to move files electronically among them. The Chief Minister launched the system taking the state a step forward on the path of e-governance, said a Haryana government statement, adding Khattar also set a deadline of December 25 for all departments in the state to adopt the e-office system with the ability of inter and intradepartmental movements of their files.

The Chief Minister also asked officers of all 20 departments and corporations to make the e-office system fully functional by September 15, it said. In his inaugural address, Khattar said through this process, all government work will be conducted in a fast and transparent manner.

He said the offices of the chief minister, the chief secretary and the state Finance Department have already switched over to the e-office system for processing official files. By September 1, the e-office system will be implemented in 20 other departments, he said adding all departments will start their work through e-office by September 15.

The Chief Minister said the e-office initiative would be a boon for many as it will not only save paper but will also be a unique step towards saving the environment. He said with these e-offices, all official records will be made available on one digital platform. He also asked officers to move all new files through the e-office system and digitalise all old files. He also asked all departments to link their files with e-office within the stipulated deadline.

Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora assured the chief minister that by December 25, which is celebrated as Good Governance Day, the e-office system will be implemented in all departments across the state. She said the unveiling of the e-office system amid the COVID-19 pandemic is even more important "as the manual exchange of files poses the risk of virus spread". Arora said that so far 18,000 e-files of 42 departments and more than 71,000 e-receipts have been forwarded 3,80,000 times by 7,200 users through e-office.