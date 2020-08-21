Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five more COVID-19 patients die in U'khand

Uttarakhand on Friday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19 taking the fatality toll in the state to 192 while 447 more people tested positive for the disease pushing the infection tally to 14,083. A total of 9,676 COVID patients have recovered so far in the state, while 51 have migrated out of the state and 192 died.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:34 IST
Five more COVID-19 patients die in U'khand

Uttarakhand on Friday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19 taking the fatality toll in the state to 192 while 447 more people tested positive for the disease pushing the infection tally to 14,083. Three COVID patients died at AIIMS, Rishikesh and two at Doon Medical College, a state Health Department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 447 new cases were reported in the state with Udham Singh Nagar district accounting for the highest 106 cases followed by Haridwar which reported 101cases, Dehradun 95, Nainital 50, Uttarkashi 41, Almora 14, Pauri 11, Champawat nine, Tehri and Pithoragarh six, each, Chamoli five, Bageshwar two and Rudraprayag one case, it said. A total of 9,676 COVID patients have recovered so far in the state, while 51 have migrated out of the state and 192 died. There are 4,164 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Clijsters pulls out of US Open tuneup with abdominal injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Friday because of an abdominal injury she wants to rest before the U.S. Open. The 37-year-old Belgian already is a member of the International Tennis Ha...

Rahul attacks govt on state of economy, unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday again attacked the government over the state of the economy and unemployment, accusing it of spending public money on image correctionCiting a news report which claimed the government is seeking to pla...

China must restore status quo ante in eastern Ladakh to resolve border standoff: Sources

The Chinese military is not serious about resolution of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and it is faced with an unanticipated consequence for its misadventure due to a strong response by the Indian Army, government sources said on Fri...

Association to present proposal on reopening private schools to govt

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand Private Schools and Children Welfare Association PSCWA national president Syed Shamael Ahmad, Jharkhand state president Alok Dubey and all district presidents will take part in a virtual meeting to prepare a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020