Five more COVID-19 patients die in U'khand

Uttarakhand on Friday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19 taking the fatality toll in the state to 192 while 447 more people tested positive for the disease pushing the infection tally to 14,083. Three COVID patients died at AIIMS, Rishikesh and two at Doon Medical College, a state Health Department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 447 new cases were reported in the state with Udham Singh Nagar district accounting for the highest 106 cases followed by Haridwar which reported 101cases, Dehradun 95, Nainital 50, Uttarkashi 41, Almora 14, Pauri 11, Champawat nine, Tehri and Pithoragarh six, each, Chamoli five, Bageshwar two and Rudraprayag one case, it said. A total of 9,676 COVID patients have recovered so far in the state, while 51 have migrated out of the state and 192 died. There are 4,164 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.