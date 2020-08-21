Odisha: BJD MLA Sanjib Mallick tests positive for COVID-19

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Sanjib Mallick tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Sanjib Mallick, who is MLA from Bhadrak constituency, has asked everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the virus.

Mallick said in a tweet, "Today my Covid test was done and the result was positive. I am requesting all who came in my contact to please get Covid test done and follow Covid positive guidelines." According to the Union Health Ministry, Odisha has 21,063 active cases, 48,577 recoveries and 380 deaths as of August 21. (ANI)