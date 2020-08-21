Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: BJD MLA Sanjib Mallick tests positive for COVID-19

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Sanjib Mallick tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

ANI | Odisha | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:35 IST
Odisha: BJD MLA Sanjib Mallick tests positive for COVID-19
Biju Janata Dal MLA Sanjib Mallick (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Sanjib Mallick tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Sanjib Mallick, who is MLA from Bhadrak constituency, has asked everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the virus.

Mallick said in a tweet, "Today my Covid test was done and the result was positive. I am requesting all who came in my contact to please get Covid test done and follow Covid positive guidelines." According to the Union Health Ministry, Odisha has 21,063 active cases, 48,577 recoveries and 380 deaths as of August 21. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Clijsters pulls out of US Open tuneup with abdominal injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Friday because of an abdominal injury she wants to rest before the U.S. Open. The 37-year-old Belgian already is a member of the International Tennis Ha...

Rahul attacks govt on state of economy, unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday again attacked the government over the state of the economy and unemployment, accusing it of spending public money on image correctionCiting a news report which claimed the government is seeking to pla...

China must restore status quo ante in eastern Ladakh to resolve border standoff: Sources

The Chinese military is not serious about resolution of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and it is faced with an unanticipated consequence for its misadventure due to a strong response by the Indian Army, government sources said on Fri...

Association to present proposal on reopening private schools to govt

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand Private Schools and Children Welfare Association PSCWA national president Syed Shamael Ahmad, Jharkhand state president Alok Dubey and all district presidents will take part in a virtual meeting to prepare a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020