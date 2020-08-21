Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 895

The official said that 12 cases were reported from Aizawl district, seven from Kolasib district, and one each from Lunglei and Siaha districts in the last 24-hours. Eighteen people recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 420, he said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:52 IST
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 895

At least 21 people, including seven truckers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 895, an official said on Friday. The official said that 12 cases were reported from Aizawl district, seven from Kolasib district, and one each from Lunglei and Siaha districts in the last 24-hours.

Eighteen people recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 420, he said. Of the total 895 COVID-19 cases, 475 are active as 420 people have recovered from the disease.

Mizoram has so far not reported any COVID-19 death. According to a health department official a total of 30,753 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till Friday.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Reaching herd immunity in a viral pandemic

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought herd immunity to the public consciousness, kindling hope the phenomenon can help slow or even end the outbreak. Herd immunity refers to a large portion of a community developing a degree of immunit...

India's COVID-19 case count crosses 29-lakh mark; highest single-day recoveries at 62,282

Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 29-lakh mark with 68,898 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now...

Clijsters pulls out of US Open tuneup with abdominal injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Friday because of an abdominal injury she wants to rest before the U.S. Open. The 37-year-old Belgian already is a member of the International Tennis Ha...

Rahul attacks govt on state of economy, unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday again attacked the government over the state of the economy and unemployment, accusing it of spending public money on image correctionCiting a news report which claimed the government is seeking to pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020