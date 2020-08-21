Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 895

At least 21 people, including seven truckers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 895, an official said on Friday. The official said that 12 cases were reported from Aizawl district, seven from Kolasib district, and one each from Lunglei and Siaha districts in the last 24-hours.

Eighteen people recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 420, he said. Of the total 895 COVID-19 cases, 475 are active as 420 people have recovered from the disease.

Mizoram has so far not reported any COVID-19 death. According to a health department official a total of 30,753 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till Friday.