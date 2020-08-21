DDMA allows weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday on trial basis

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed weekly markets to open on trial basis from August 24-30 and directed authorities to ensure strict implementation of anti-COVID-19 measures, including social distancing and mandatory use of face masks. According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, weekly markets will not be allowed in containment zones in the national capital. "One weekly per day per zone in all three municipal corporations/New Delhi Municipal Council/Delhi Cantonment Board shall be allowed to function on trial basis for a week i.e 24.08.2020 to 30.08.2020 in NCT of Delhi..." Dev, who is also the chairman of DDMA's state executive committee, said in the order.

Weekly markets will be permitted to open from 4 pm to 10 pm, it said, adding that not more than two buyers will be allowed to deal at any stall at a time. The chief secretary said each vendor will be allowed to use 6'x4' area and stalls will not be permitted to merge, adding that each vendor will wear a mask and also keep hand sanitiser ready for buyers.

Only one vendor and a helper will be allowed on each stall and more than two people will not be permitted to operate the stall, he said. According to the DDMA's standard operating procedure, authorities will ensure physical distancing of at least six feet, mandatory use of masks and sanitiser, and prohibition of spitting, during the functioning of weekly markets.

It also asked authorities to take appropriate action against those violating laid down norms such as not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing. There will be at least six feet distance between two stalls of weekly markets, it stated, adding that there should be proper marking at each stall to ensure social distancing between buyers and vendors.

In Delhi, weekly markets were closed since March 23. The order stated that large gatherings will continue to be prohibited, adding that authorities concerned will appoint 'Weekly Market Officer' to ensure strict compliance of SOPs.

The DDMA said the buyers should bring their own bio-degradable bags for shopping. It added that respective deputy commissioners of police will deploy an officer of suitable seniority in each weekly market, who will look after the compliance of orders of DDMA.