Association to present proposal on reopening private schools to govt

The Jharkhand Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) national president Syed Shamael Ahmad, Jharkhand state president Alok Dubey and all district presidents will take part in a virtual meeting to prepare a proposal on the reopening of schools and present it to the state government.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:16 IST
Jharkhand Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) logo. Image Credit: ANI

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) national president Syed Shamael Ahmad, Jharkhand state president Alok Dubey and all district presidents will take part in a virtual meeting to prepare a proposal on the reopening of schools and present it to the state government.

According to PSCWA, they are making efforts to prevent academic loss of students. The association is also seeking the opinion of parents in this regard. Dubey said, "I personally feel that schools should reopen now, especially senior classes, although students of junior classes may also face problems. However, I will hold a virtual meeting soon with all our district presidents. Following the meeting, I will present its outcome before the government."

"The government is also thinking on the same lines as children have been at home for the last five months. They will lag behind if schools do not open," Dubey said. Recently, the state education department decided to conduct a survey on the possibilities of reopening schools. Dubey has welcomed the move to consider parents' opinions, which is also a part of this survey.

However, the association seems displeased with the central government and plans a massive agitation. "The central government's action towards private school is inappropriate. There are more than 2 lakh private schools in the country. Of these, over 20,000 of them are in Jharkhand," said Dubey. He said, "There is no aid for private schools in the government's 20 lakh crore relief package. As a result, private school staff are suffering and schools are on the verge of shutdown. We will soon decide the strategy of agitation to make the Prime Minister aware of the hardships of parents and private schools." (ANI)

